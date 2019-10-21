Menu

Economy

Hudson’s Bay Company agrees to sweetened takeover bid by Baker group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 11:04 am
The board of Hudson's Bay Co. has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer by a shareholder group led by executive chairman Richard Baker. A photograph the downtown Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
The board of Hudson’s Bay Co. has agreed to a sweetened offer by a shareholder group led by executive chairman Richard Baker.

The retailer says the group has agreed to pay $10.30 per share in cash to take HBC private. The bid is up from an earlier offer of $9.45 per share.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Company to sell Lord and Taylor to Le Tote for nearly $100M

The agreement values HBC at about $1.9 billion.

HBC says the price offered represents a premium of 62 per cent compared with where its shares were trading before the shareholder group’s initial privatization proposal in the summer.

Should companies be penalized for data breaches?
The Baker-led group holds a 57 per cent stake in the retailer and includes Rhone Capital, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) and Abrams Capital Management.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay to shutter last 2 Zellers stores in Toronto, Ottawa

The deal is subject to the approval by a majority of the minority of HBC shareholders, excluding the shareholder group and its affiliates, and approval by a 75 per cent majority vote at a special meeting of shareholders.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HBCHudson's Bay CompanyHudson's Bay Co.Rhone CapitalRichard BakerHBC shareholdersshares HBCWework Property Advisors
