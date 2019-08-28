Hudson’s Bay Company to sell Lord and Taylor to Le Tote for nearly $100M

Hudson’s Bay Co. has signed a deal to sell its Lord and Taylor banner to Le Tote, a clothing subscription and rental business.

Under the deal, HBC will receive $99.5 million in cash when the deal closes and a secured promissory note for $33.2 million payable in cash after two years.

HBC will also receive an equity stake in Le Tote, two seats on the company’s board of directors and certain rights as a minority shareholder.

Le Tote will acquire the Lord and Taylor brand and related intellectual property and assume operations of 38 stores, its digital channels and the associated inventory.

