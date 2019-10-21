Atlantic Canadians cast their votes Monday as polling stations start to open

Send this page to someone via email

Four years after Atlantic Canadians gave Justin Trudeau a sweeping electoral endorsement, his Liberals are bracing for losses that could have a significant impact on the final outcome of

today’s federal election.

In 2015, the Liberals won all 32 of the region’s seats, which means they have nowhere to go but down once the ballots are all counted.

Even though the region’s Liberals have maintained a lead in the polls since June, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives are counting on scoring victories in traditionally Tory ridings in northern Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

However, the recent surge in voter support for Jagmeet Singh’s NDP is expected to make for some tight races in the Halifax area and northern New Brunswick.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the NDP is counting on gains in the St. John’s area, and the Conservatives are hoping the riding of Egmont in western P-E-I will once again turn Tory blue.

However, the Liberals are widely expected to hold on to virtually all of the seats in the two least-populated provinces.

The Green party, led by Elizabeth May, was not expected to score any breakthroughs in the region, despite growing support at the provincial level in P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

The polls close at 8:30 local time across Atlantic Canada.