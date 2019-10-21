Menu

Atlantic Canadians cast their votes Monday as polling stations start to open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 9:06 am
Global News at 6 anchor talks Decision Canada
WATCH: We sit down with Global News at 6 anchor Sarah Ritchie to talk all things politics on election day. Ritchie will be live on Global News throughout the night as part of Decision Canada 2019.

Four years after Atlantic Canadians gave Justin Trudeau a sweeping electoral endorsement, his Liberals are bracing for losses that could have a significant impact on the final outcome of
today’s federal election.

READ MORE: Key battlegrounds in Nova Scotia: 5 ridings considered to be a toss up

In 2015, the Liberals won all 32 of the region’s seats, which means they have nowhere to go but down once the ballots are all counted.

Even though the region’s Liberals have maintained a lead in the polls since June, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives are counting on scoring victories in traditionally Tory ridings in northern Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

However, the recent surge in voter support for Jagmeet Singh’s NDP is expected to make for some tight races in the Halifax area and northern New Brunswick.

Federal Election: Nova Scotia ridings to watch
Federal Election: Nova Scotia ridings to watch

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the NDP is counting on gains in the St. John’s area, and the Conservatives are hoping the riding of Egmont in western P-E-I will once again turn Tory blue.

However, the Liberals are widely expected to hold on to virtually all of the seats in the two least-populated provinces.

READ MORE: Millions of Canadians cast their votes Monday as polling stations start to open

The Green party, led by Elizabeth May, was not expected to score any breakthroughs in the region, despite growing support at the provincial level in P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

The polls close at 8:30 local time across Atlantic Canada.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
