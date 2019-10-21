Menu

Crime

Man dead after fleeing police, falling off Macdonald Bridge: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 8:10 am
Updated October 21, 2019 8:12 am
The Macdonald Bridge in Halifax, N.S. on Aug. 23, 2019.
The Macdonald Bridge in Halifax, N.S. on Aug. 23, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a 29-year-old man has died after he fled from police and fell off the Macdonald Bridge Monday morning.

In a news release, police say officers became involved in a “slow speed pursuit” at around 2:30 a.m. of a man who was driving a vehicle dangerously around the Macdonald and MacKay bridges.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP seize firearm, arrest man and woman from PEI in Amherst, N.S.

Police say the chase resulted in the man fleeing his vehicle on foot, then falling off the Macdonald Bridge, resulting in his death.

The matter has been referred to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates serious incidents arising from police actions in Nova Scotia.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimePoliceHalifax Regional PolicePolice ChaseSIRTSerious Incident Response Teammacdonald bridgeMacKay Bridge
