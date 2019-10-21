Man dead after fleeing police, falling off Macdonald Bridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a 29-year-old man has died after he fled from police and fell off the Macdonald Bridge Monday morning.

In a news release, police say officers became involved in a “slow speed pursuit” at around 2:30 a.m. of a man who was driving a vehicle dangerously around the Macdonald and MacKay bridges.

Police say the chase resulted in the man fleeing his vehicle on foot, then falling off the Macdonald Bridge, resulting in his death.

The matter has been referred to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates serious incidents arising from police actions in Nova Scotia.