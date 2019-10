Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Officers responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue and Rutherford Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, investigators said.

Police indicated that the vehicle did remain on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

