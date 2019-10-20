Man shot in St. Norbert, several guns found: police

Winnipeg police found several firearms in a home where a man was shot in St. Norbert Saturday evening.
Police went to the 100 block of Dubois Place at about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a gun shot and an injured man in the neighbourhood.
The injured man went to a nearby hospital as officers arrived. Police quickly found a home they believe is related to the shooting and went inside — no one was home, but police found several firearms, including a .22 calibre rifle. One of the guns was used in the shooting, says Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray.
READ MORE: Two arrested, guns seized after home invasion, shooting leaves man in hospital: Winnipeg police
Police found a suspect near the hospital and arrested him and they believe the victim and the suspect know each other.
A 47-year-old Winnipeg man, Joel Benarde Tencha, is accused of a slew of weapons charges, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
COMMENTS