Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot in St. Norbert, several guns found: police

By Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 3:51 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block.
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Winnipeg police found several firearms in a home where a man was shot in St. Norbert Saturday evening.

Police went to the 100 block of Dubois Place at about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a gun shot and an injured man in the neighbourhood.

The injured man went to a nearby hospital as officers arrived. Police quickly found a home they believe is related to the shooting and went inside — no one was home, but police found several firearms, including a .22 calibre rifle. One of the guns was used in the shooting, says Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray.

READ MORE: Two arrested, guns seized after home invasion, shooting leaves man in hospital: Winnipeg police

Police found a suspect near the hospital and arrested him and they believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

A 47-year-old Winnipeg man, Joel Benarde Tencha, is accused of a slew of weapons charges, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police warn about the dangers of ‘improvised firing devices’
Winnipeg police warn about the dangers of ‘improvised firing devices’

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
ShootingManitobaCity of WinnipegWinnipeg crimeFirearmsGunGun CrimeRifleViolent crimeSt. NorbertWinnipeg shootingwinnipeg safetywinnipeg violent crime
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.