Alberta premier Jason Kenney campaigns for CPC in Winnipeg

Alberta premier Jason Kenney is continuing to campaign for the federal Conservative Party of Canada, making his latest stop outside of Alberta in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Kenney made the trip to campaign alongside Conservative candidate Marty Morantz in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding.

Speaking to dozens of supporters, Kenney made sure to remind voters that a Conservative Prime Minister will scrap the carbon tax and develop Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

“I committed to Albertans I’d do everything I could to get a change of government this Monday and that’s why I’m out here, to send a message to our fellow western Canadians,” Kenney told reporters.

Kenney had already spent time in the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area.

The Alberta premier said he’s strategically making stops in competitive ridings.

“In Alberta we think we’re going to be electing almost a clean sweep of conservatives on Monday, so I’m trying to send a message to other parts of the country, where the election is a bit more competitive, about the importance of voting for change in this election,” Kenney said.

Kenney hopes his visit to Winnipeg will help Morantz beat Liberal incumbent Doug Eyolfson.

“Once again, Conservative politicians are going around the country to talk about getting rid of the only credible environmental plan Canada has ever had,” Liberal Party of Canada spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Herbert said in an email to Global News.

NDP candidate Ken St. George and Green Party candidate Kristin Lauhn-Jensen for the southwest Winnipeg riding did not respond to a request for comment by email. PPC candidate Steven Fletcher did not return a voicemail left at his campaign office.

