Traffic

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by dad’s truck at Plamondon Landfill: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 9:10 pm
Police said a boy was killed after his dad's truck hit him in Plamondon on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Police said a boy was killed after his dad's truck hit him in Plamondon on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A five-year-old boy died after a collision in Plamondon, Alta., on Saturday.

RCMP and EMS responded to the Plamondon Landfill, near Range Road 161 and Highway 55, at around 2 p.m.

A father and son had finished unloading things at the landfill when the boy was hit by the truck driven by his dad, according to RCMP.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no charges have been laid, police said.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation, and RCMP Victim Services was called in to support the family, police said.

