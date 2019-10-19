Boy, 5, dies after being hit by dad’s truck at Plamondon Landfill: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old boy died after a collision in Plamondon, Alta., on Saturday.

RCMP and EMS responded to the Plamondon Landfill, near Range Road 161 and Highway 55, at around 2 p.m.

A father and son had finished unloading things at the landfill when the boy was hit by the truck driven by his dad, according to RCMP.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no charges have been laid, police said.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation, and RCMP Victim Services was called in to support the family, police said.

Story continues below advertisement