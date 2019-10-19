Menu

Crime

Edmonton police looking for suspect after attempted murder on Friday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 5:51 pm
Edmonton police are looking for Barton Lohouse, 52, after a woman was found with a slashed neck. .
Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are looking for a male suspect after an aggravated assault in the northeast part of the city on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a report of an assault with a weapon around 7 a.m. at a house near 140 Avenue and 21 Street.

They found a 52-year-old woman with a slashed neck outside her home.

Police said a neighbour had found the woman and called 911.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives are looking for 52-year-old Barton Lohouse, who is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Lohouse is five foot 10, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has warrants for his arrest for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers.

