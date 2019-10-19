Menu

Recipe: Sanguinaccio dolce (sweet blood and chocolate cake)

By Staff Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 1:23 pm
Global BC Recipe

Ingredients

– 2 eggs
– 1/2 lb butter
– 100 g pig’s blood
– 200 g sugar
– 1 large pinch salt
– 30 g cocoa powder, sifted
– 30 g all purpose flour, sifted
– 2 Tbsp coffee

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. In a double boiler, melt the chocolate, butter, and coffee.
3. Separately, place the eggs, blood, sugar, and salt in a stand mixer and whisk at high speed for 3 minutes.
4. Turn the mixer to slow and pour in the chocolate mixture and stir until combined.
5. Slowly fold in the sifted cocoa and flour, mixing until it just comes together.
6. Get 6 ramekins, brush inside with melted butter and coat with cocoa powder.
7. Divide the batter evenly between the ramekins and bake in the oven for 14 minutes.
8. Unmold from ramekins and serve garnished with toasted pine nuts, drunken raisins and chocolate sauce.

For more Global BC recipes, click here.

