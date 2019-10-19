Menu

Trudeau defends Indigenous record despite brief mention of issues during campaign

By Joanna Smith The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2019 1:05 pm
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending his record on Indigenous issues, which have received precious little attention in a 40-day federal election campaign that is nearly over.

Trudeau’s successful 2015 election bid was based in part on Trudeau’s promises to repair the government’s relationship with First Nations, Metis and Inuit in Canada and move forward with reconciliation.

But this time around, while he has made Indigenous platform commitments, mentions of Indigenous priorities in his stump speeches have either been brief or entirely absent.

READ MORE: Trudeau’s Liberals benefited from record Indigenous voter turnout in 2015. Can they again?

Trudeau says he will continue to talk about reconciliation and Indigenous investments.

“We know how important it is to all Canadians that reconciliation, that economic opportunity, advances,” said Trudeau, who pointed to the support of Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

“No government in Canada’s history has done more to invest and partner with Indigenous Peoples than our government,” Trudeau said, “but we also know there is much more to do.”

But Bellegarde has also said he is disappointed the federal government is appealing a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling ordering Ottawa to pay billions of dollars in compensation to First Nations children and their families.

The tribunal ruled the federal government had been “wilful and reckless” in discriminating against First Nations children living on reserves by chronically and knowingly underfunding child-welfare services.

It ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 for every First Nations child who was inappropriately taken away from their parents after 2006. The Assembly of First Nations estimates about 54,000 children and their parents could be eligible for the money, meaning the total bill will likely exceed $2 billion.

“No amount of compensation can ever recover what you have lost, the scars that are left on your souls or the suffering that you have gone through as a result of racism, colonial practices and discrimination,” the panel wrote in its September decision.

Trudeau said he agrees that compensation is owed and would move forward on that if re-elected.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
