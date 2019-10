Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man in his late-fifties has been found dead inside a Richmond business.

He was found around 5:30pm Friday in the 8200-block of Granville Avenue.

#IHIT is in the 8200-block of Granville Avenue, #RichmondBC after a man in late-fifties was found dead inside a business around 5:30pm this evening. His death was deemed suspicious. Not believed to be random. Investigators are fully engaged and working closely with @RichmondRCMP pic.twitter.com/D5VhQhklbJ — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) October 19, 2019

Investigators deeming the death suspicious, but not believed to be random.

IHIT adding they are fully engaged, and working closely with the Richmond RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448)