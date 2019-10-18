LRT train evacuated due to smoke in car at University Station

A five-car LRT train was evacuated during evening rush hour Friday due to smoke in one of the cars.
The smoke was caused by a mechanical issue, Edmonton Transit said.
People in all five cars were asked to disembark at University Station and staff were keeping people out of the station.
An Edmonton Transit spokesperson said they’re only using one of two LRT tracks at University Station.
While pick-up and drop-off services were temporarily suspended for that station, they resumed shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The second track was up and running again shortly before 7 p.m.
