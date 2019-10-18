LRT train evacuated due to smoke in car at University Station

Send this page to someone via email

A five-car LRT train was evacuated during evening rush hour Friday due to smoke in one of the cars.

The smoke was caused by a mechanical issue, Edmonton Transit said.

People in all five cars were asked to disembark at University Station and staff were keeping people out of the station.

An Edmonton Transit spokesperson said they’re only using one of two LRT tracks at University Station.

While pick-up and drop-off services were temporarily suspended for that station, they resumed shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The second track was up and running again shortly before 7 p.m.

Attention LRT customers: due to a mechanical issue at University station, we are only using one track through that station, and currently not picking up or dropping off passengers at University. Crews are on scene resolving the issue. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

University station has re-opened, and trains are now picking up and dropping off passengers at University. We are still single-tracking, and expect to be back to regular service shortly. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 19, 2019

Regular LRT service has now resumed. Thank you for your patience. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement