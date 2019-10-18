Extinction Rebellion climate protesters take over downtown Vancouver during rush hour

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of downtown Vancouver during rush hour Friday evening to highlight the urgency of climate change action.

Members of Extinction Rebellion began their “snake march” from Queen Elizabeth Plaza just after 4:30 p.m. By 5 p.m., the protesters made their way west down West Georgia Street further into the downtown core.

READ MORE: Extinction Rebellion plans to shut down Vancouver traffic again Friday

In addition to the roughly 100 marchers holding banners and signs, a truck also pulled some protesters on a trailer while blasting the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” on loudspeakers.

Story continues below advertisement

At Georgia Street near Howe Street, the protesters staged a “die-in,” lying down in the middle of the road.

The march impacted traffic some of the main arterial routes connecting downtown to the rest of the city, forcing commuters to detour in order to make it back home for the evening.

Organizer Joy Cozens said the group understood it would cause a disruption and apologized to drivers, but that it was necessary to get their message across.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been standing outside Environment Canada (offices), outside of buildings, lobbying and holdings signs for 30 years and nothing’s working,” she said. “So civil disobedience is where we’re at now.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Climate change activists promising more traffic disruptions in Vancouver Climate change activists promising more traffic disruptions in Vancouver

Vancouver police were on hand to monitor the protest and help redirect traffic. They did not anticipate any arrests.

Extinction Rebellion has been engaged in protests in cities around the world, including a weeks-long initiative in London, England.

Members of the group also shut down traffic on Ottawa’s Laurier Avenue Bridge on Friday. A day earlier, they slowed down traffic on the Burlington Lift Bridge in Hamilton.

Protesters say they have three demands of government: “telling the truth” about the urgency of climate change, cutting greenhouse gasses to net-zero by 2025, and creating a citizens’ assembly to lead climate action.

The International Panel on Climate Change’s latest forecast says the world needs to limit global warming to 1.5 C to prevent the most severe impacts of rising sea level and temperature, as well as species loss and extinction.

0:38 Burrard Bridge re-opens after activists blocked it Burrard Bridge re-opens after activists blocked it

Extinction Rebellion are no strangers to blocking traffic to get their message across. On Oct. 7, about 200 protesters massed on the Burrard Bridge for most of the day.

Vancouver police eventually moved in around 10 p.m. and officers arrested 11 people who refused orders to clear the deck.

Story continues below advertisement

The VPD said those demonstrators would face obstruction of justice charges.

—With files from Jordan Armstrong and Simon Little

2:00 Burrard Bridge shut down by climate change protesters Burrard Bridge shut down by climate change protesters