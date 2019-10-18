Safety concerns shutter Winnipeg parks following record-setting storm

Send this page to someone via email

Three city-run parks are being closed over safety concerns following last weekend’s storm.

The city says Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive Park, and St. Vital Park could be closed for weeks while crews continue to clear and remove downed trees and fallen branches across Winnipeg.

In a news release late Friday, the city also asked Winnipeggers to exercise “extreme caution” while driving or walking through neighbourhoods, parks, and green spaces.

“There are still a lot of trees that have broken or hanging branches,” reads the release.

“Residents are reminded to look up, around you, and ahead of you to make sure you are aware of potential hazards.”

The city says roughly 30,000 of the Winnipeg’s 300,000 trees were damaged in the early fall storm that brought heavy winds and more than 70 centimetres of snow to parts of the province.

The city said Thursday the cleanup from the record-breaking storm could take up to a year.

That effort continued Friday with help from contractors and crews from other Canadian cities including Regina, Saskatoon, and Calgary.

The city says crews are moving zone-by-zone through Winnipeg, starting on regional streets before tackling collector streets, residential areas, and city-run parks.

On Friday the city launched a website to provide information about the cleanup’s progress.

