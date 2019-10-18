Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dies from injuries sustained in northwestern N.B. crash: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:57 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 68-year-old man has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision in northwestern New Brunswick last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash in Saint-Hilaire, N.B., happened along Route 120 at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 11

READ MORE: Man wanted in connection with shooting outside Dieppe nightclub turns himself in

Police say the crash was between a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was the only person in the vehicle, was sent to hospital.

In a news release Friday, police say the man died from his injuries on Oct. 16.

READ MORE: 2 people taken into custody after weapons call in Tracy, N.B.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPPoliceNew BrunswickFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPSaint-HilaireRoute 120
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.