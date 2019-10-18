Man dies from injuries sustained in northwestern N.B. crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 68-year-old man has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision in northwestern New Brunswick last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash in Saint-Hilaire, N.B., happened along Route 120 at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 11

Police say the crash was between a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was the only person in the vehicle, was sent to hospital.

In a news release Friday, police say the man died from his injuries on Oct. 16.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

