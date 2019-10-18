Menu

Canada

River Landing site possible location of new downtown entertainment district

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:06 pm
The River Landing site had originally been approved for sale and was to be released by the City of Saskatoon in the summer of 2019.
The River Landing site had originally been approved for sale and was to be released by the City of Saskatoon in the summer of 2019. Supplied / City of Saskatoon

A potential site for a new arena and convention centre has been identified by the City of Saskatoon.

In a report heading to the governance and priorities committee on Oct. 21, an area of land located south of 19th Street and just west of Idylwyld Drive is identified as one option for the future downtown entertainment district.

It had originally been approved for sale and was to be released by the city in the summer of 2019.

“The site in River Landing is not in a position to be released for sale as expected,” the report said.

“Upon completion of the engagement and reporting process for the downtown entertainment district, Saskatoon Land will then be in a position to either release the River Landing site for sale, or formally announce that the development site will not be released as it will be held for a future downtown entertainment district location.”

The Riversdale Business Improvement District has been advocating for the area as a site for the new facility.

City officials are currently in negotiations for other locations and once the favourites are chosen, the public will have a chance to weigh in and address any concerns.

The cost of replacing the 31-year-old SaskTel Centre and 51-year-old TCU Place is estimated at between $330 million and $375 million.

Saskatoon city councillors backing downtown arena, entertainment district
Saskatoon city councillors backing downtown arena, entertainment district

—With files from Jacqueline Wilson and Nicole Stillger

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
City of SaskatoonSaskatoon City CouncilSaskTel CentreArenaDowntown SaskatoonRiver LandingRiversdaleTCU PlaceConvention CentreEntertainment DistrictDowntown Entertainment DistrictDowntown Entertainment District Saksatoon
