Canada

Suspects sought in vehicle cloning scam run out of northeast Calgary: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:52 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 2:55 pm
The Calgary Police Service Auto Theft Team has issued arrest warrants for four individuals following a year-long vehicle cloning investigation.
Police are searching for four people in connection with a vehicle cloning operation in Calgary.

Police allege the cloning operation was run out of Auto Detailing Specialist in the 300 block of 36 Avenue N.E.

In a Friday news release, the Calgary Police Service said vehicles were stolen from dealerships, given new vehicle identification numbers (VIN) and sold.

READ MORE: 1 man in custody after Alberta RCMP vehicle intentionally rammed

According to CPS, a search of the business resulted in the seizure of six stolen vehicles worth approximately $730,000 and 119 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $10,000.

In total, police estimate the suspects stole or cloned $1.73 million worth of vehicles and sold them for approximately $575,000 in cash.

“These offenders took significant steps to evade detection and disguise stolen vehicles, which resulted in an extensive amount of evidence that required review,” Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary police allege over $800K involved in local vehicle fraud scheme

Warrants have been issued for 38-year-old Sherwin Hadji-Latiph Mendoza of Edmonton, 32-year-old Kathleen Marie Jackson of Calgary, 46-year-old Jason Joseph Buckley of Calgary and 33-year-old Ashley Marie Myshrall of Calgary.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
