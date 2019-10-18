Menu

Politics

Fired Burnaby Conservative candidate’s votes will still be tallied for CPC: Elections Canada

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:44 pm
Turfed B.C. Conservative candidate Heather Leung speaks out
Heather Leung, the Conservative candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour who was dropped by the party for making homophobic remarks, speaks to Global News.

It turns out ejected Burnaby Conservative candidate Heather Leung will still be running for the party after all.

The Conservatives fired Leung, a Burnaby North—Seymour candidate, earlier this month after two videos surfaced of her making homophobic comments.

But when the votes are counted, ballots cast for Leung will still be tallied as votes for the Conservative Party, according to Elections Canada.

CANADA ELECTION: Burnaby North—Seymour

“According to the rules and Canada’s Election Act, Heather Leung has met all the requirements and will appear on the federal election ballot as the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Burnaby North—Seymour,” according to a statement from the agency.

B.C. candidate still campaigning after Conservatives drop her
B.C. candidate still campaigning after Conservatives drop her

“Ms. Leung’s vote total will be counted along with that of the Conservative Party of Canada, and should she win the seat, her victory will be included with the Conservative Party of Canada seat total.”

Elections Canada’s statement is the latest bizarre twist in Leung’s campaign.

READ MORE: Ex-Conservative candidate Heather Leung now ‘running independently’ in Burnaby North-Seymour

After being dumped by the party, Leung issued a press release saying she would be running “independently” and would support a Conservative government “on motions of supply or confidence.”

But the party has made clear that Leung will not receive any of its support. If she is elected on Oct. 21, she will not be part of the Conservative caucus, it said.

Burnaby Conservative candidate under fire for controversial comments
Burnaby Conservative candidate under fire for controversial comments

Elections Canada previously confirmed it was too late to have the Conservative designation removed from her name on the ballot.

Leung has also refused to stop putting up campaign signs that list her as a Conservative candidate, despite the party saying she was not allowed to use its name or logo.

Homophobic comments

Leung was dropped amid controversy over a pair of videos in which she made offensive comments about LGBTQ2 people.

In one video, captured by Burnaby Now at a protest over an LGBTQ2-friendly Burnaby school board party, Leung told the reporter that anti-bullying initiatives were actually a cover to promote “homosexual, transexual, all kinds of homosexual acts” to students.

“Because these homosexual people, they cannot reproduce the next generation, they recruit more people and more people into their camp. So this is not fair, they are our children, not their children,” she said.

Video shows B.C. Conservative candidate Heather Leung making controversial statements
Video shows B.C. Conservative candidate Heather Leung making controversial statements

The Vancouver Sun reported on a second undated video in which Leung spoke favourably about conversion therapy and referred to LGBTQ2 people as living a “perverted lifestyle.”

In later comments to the media, Leung declined to apologize for the statements, which she said were simply misunderstood and lost in translation as English is her third language.

READ MORE: Ex-Conservative B.C. candidate won’t apologize for anti-LGBTQ2 comments caught on video

Leung is running against the NDP’s Svend Robinson, Liberal incumbent Terry Beech and the Greens’ Amita Kuttner. The People’s Party of Canada’s Rocky Dong, Libertarian Lewis Clarke Dahlby and Independent Robert Taylor are also running.

TAGS
Federal Election, Federal election 2019, canada election, Decision Canada, canada election 2019, Elections Canada, Burnaby, Election Canada, Conservative, CPC, Burnaby North Seymour, Heather Leung, homophobic comments
