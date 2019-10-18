Menu

Canada

Emergency crews rescue construction worker injured in Outremont

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:24 pm
An Urgences-Santé ambulance.
An Urgences-Santé ambulance. Global News

A 51-year-old construction worker was taken to hospital after falling and hitting his head on the job.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Stephan Gascon says emergency crews were called to the construction site on the corner of Durocher and Atlantic Avenue in the Outremont borough around 10:39 a.m. Friday.

He says the worker fell and landed on a concrete surface three meters above the ground.

The Service de securite incendie de Montreal (SIM) rescue unit were able to reach the man using their emergency ladder.

Paramedics took over when he was brought to the ground.

Gascon says the worker was taken to hospital with head injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Urgences SanteWorkplace Injuryconstruction accidentConstruction injurystephan gasconconstruction worker fallsemergency ladder rescueOutremont injuryService de securite incendie de Montreal (SIM)worker falls Outremont
