June 28, 2019 11:14 am
Updated: June 28, 2019 11:17 am

Man suffers ‘critical injuries’ in workplace accident at Hamilton Steel manufacturer

sent to hospital Friday morning after suffering injuries at a Hamilton steel fabricator.

A man in his 40s was sent to hospital after an industrial accident at a Stony Creek steel fabricator on Friday morning.

Hamilton paramedics were dispatched to Nova Steel at 830 South Service Road, just before 8 a.m., for reports of an injured worker.

Spokesperson Dave Thompson said the call came in around 8 a.m., and upon arrival, emergency crews found a 40-year-old man with “critical injuries.”

“He suffered multiple system trauma,” said Thompson, adding that they were “crushed-type traumatic injuries.”

The victim was transported to hospital.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has yet to confirm an investigation.

