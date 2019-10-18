Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police charge former Conservative riding association president with fraud

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:35 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 2:59 pm
Elections Canada refunded the allegedly "misappropriated" money to the Conservatives following the 2015 election, police say.
Elections Canada refunded the allegedly "misappropriated" money to the Conservatives following the 2015 election, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Police say a fraud investigation that began in March has led to charges against a former member of a Hamilton Conservative riding association who allegedly took $30,000 in party funds.

Investigators say “accounting irregularities” were discovered within the Federal Conservative Electoral District Association of Hamilton Centre at the conclusion of the 2015 election and reported to Hamilton police.

READ MORE: Trudeau B.C. civil court case from 1999 was over a ‘fender bender’ — Liberal campaign

David Dawson, the 67-year-old former president of the association, was arrested on Thursday and charged with fraud over $5,000 as well as theft by conversion and theft by person required to account.

Hamilton police Det. Rob Mayea confirmed that Dawson stepped down from his role as association president in October 2018.

Police say Dawson may have “misappropriated” the money, which had been refunded to the Conservatives by Elections Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Dawson has since been released on a promise to appear and is expected to be in court on Monday, Nov. 18.

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says he was ‘happy’ English federal leaders debate brought much talk about environment
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says he was ‘happy’ English federal leaders debate brought much talk about environment
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Hamilton PoliceElections CanadaConservative PartyHamilton CrimeHamilton fraudConservative Party riding association Hamiltondavid dawsonfederal conservative electoral district association of Hamilton CentreHamilton Centre Conservatives
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.