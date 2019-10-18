Hamilton police charge former Conservative riding association president with fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a fraud investigation that began in March has led to charges against a former member of a Hamilton Conservative riding association who allegedly took $30,000 in party funds.

Investigators say “accounting irregularities” were discovered within the Federal Conservative Electoral District Association of Hamilton Centre at the conclusion of the 2015 election and reported to Hamilton police.

David Dawson, the 67-year-old former president of the association, was arrested on Thursday and charged with fraud over $5,000 as well as theft by conversion and theft by person required to account.

Hamilton police Det. Rob Mayea confirmed that Dawson stepped down from his role as association president in October 2018.

Police say Dawson may have “misappropriated” the money, which had been refunded to the Conservatives by Elections Canada.

Dawson has since been released on a promise to appear and is expected to be in court on Monday, Nov. 18.

