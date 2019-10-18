‘Foolish’ SkyTrain ‘surfer’ fined $115 for riding between train cars

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a man was fined Thursday after being caught riding between SkyTrain cars.

According to police, it happened around 5:45 p.m., between the Main Street and Broadway stations.

“This is extremely risky behaviour and poses the danger of major injury and even death,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton in an email.

Hampton said the man was issued a $115 fine under the Transit Conduct and Safety Regulations for the “foolish decision” to ride on the outside of a transit vehicle.

It’s not the first time SkyTrain ‘surfing’ has been an issue.

Photos and video have surfaced several times in recent years of people taking dangerous joy rides.

