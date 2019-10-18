Menu

‘Foolish’ SkyTrain ‘surfer’ fined $115 for riding between train cars

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 12:53 pm
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a man was fined on Thursday after being caught riding on the outside of a SkyTrain.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a man was fined on Thursday after being caught riding on the outside of a SkyTrain. Simon Little / Global News

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a man was fined Thursday after being caught riding between SkyTrain cars.

According to police, it happened around 5:45 p.m., between the Main Street and Broadway stations.

“This is extremely risky behaviour and poses the danger of major injury and even death,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton in an email.

READ MORE: SkyTrain surfers could face mischief charges after riding between cars

Hampton said the man was issued a $115 fine under the Transit Conduct and Safety Regulations for the “foolish decision” to ride on the outside of a transit vehicle.

It’s not the first time SkyTrain ‘surfing’ has been an issue.

Photos and video have surfaced several times in recent years of people taking dangerous joy rides.

TAGS
TransitSkyTrainTransit policeFineTicketmetro vancouver transit policeskytrain surfSkyTrain surferskytrain surfer finedtrain surf
