Dooher’s Bakery in Campbellford, Ont., retains title as sweetest bakery in Canada

For the second straight year, family-run Dooher’s Bakery in Campbellford, Ont., has been declared the sweetest bakery in Canada.

The bakery earned the crown again in the nationwide online voting contest hosted by Dawn Foods, an American bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier, which also hosted an American contest.

More than 1,200 bakeries across the U.S. and Canada participated.

Dooher’s has served the region about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough for almost 70 years. Owner Cory Dooher says his family has spent decades creating and refining their recipes. The store is located on Bridge Street.

“To be named the Sweetest Bakery in Canada for the second year in a row is an incredible feeling,” said Dooher. “As a fourth-generation bakery, we know the support of our local community is key to our success and we cannot thank everyone enough for voting for us again this year.

“My grandparents started the bakery 70 years ago with just two little wood-burning ovens and today we have grown to a staff of more than 30. I know they would be incredibly proud of this recognition and where we are today.”

In the U.S., the Sweet Crunch Bakeshop in in New Hampshire was crowned the American winner.

Dawn Foods says the competition, now in its third year, ran from July 1-Sept. 30 and garnered more than 1.4 million votes via text and online. A breakdown of vote results was not provided.

Both Dooher’s Bakery and Sweet Crunch Bakeshop will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to participate in a workshop with Dawn Foods’ senior bakery application chef Melissa Trimmer CEPC, who has more than 20 years of critically-acclaimed work in top hotels, leading restaurants, food distributors, a renowned culinary school, and consulting work for national and international accounts.

During the sessions, each bakery will create custom bakery items and learn about the industry’s latest trends to incorporate new ideas into their offerings.

A full list of provincial winners across Canada for the Sweetest Donut Shop, Sweetest Cake/Cupcake and Sweetest Full Line Bakery can be found online.

“The entire Dawn Foods family extends a big thank you to all bakeries that participated in our Sweetest Bakery contest this year and congratulates our national winners in the U.S. and Canada as well as our state category winners,” said Dave Rhoades, North America VP of Marketing for Dawn Foods.

“Each and every day, we are inspired by your hard work and commitment to making life’s sweetest moments even sweeter.”

