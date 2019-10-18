Guelph proposing 2.6 per cent increase to water bills in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is proposing a 2.6 per cent increase to residential water bills as part of their 2020 non-tax supported operating budget.

This budget, one of four that city council will deliberate and vote on, covers services such as stormwater management, drinking water and wastewater, along with building permits and court services.

READ MORE: City of Guelph testing out temporary bus-only lane on Gordon Street

Parking has also been added to this budget for 2020, but will also be partially covered through property taxes in a separate budget.

The budget identifies the funds required to run these programs and the rates and fees for each of the services, the city said.

The one that directly impacts homeowners’ bottom line will be on their annual water bill, which the city is proposing to increase by $24 on average.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, city council voted in favour of a $12 increase.

The entire proposed budget, released on Thursday, comes in at over $88.4 million.

1:01 What is the difference between tap, bottled and filtered water? What is the difference between tap, bottled and filtered water?

“The services being delivered through this budget reflect our commitment to the health and safety of our community,” deputy CAO Trevor Lee said. “This budget continues to build on financial sustainability, predictability, continuous service improvement and cost competitiveness.”

READ MORE: Market Parkade in downtown Guelph scheduled to open on Oct. 22

Building permit fees will increase by 2.2 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2020, and permit fees for the Arthur and Norwich streets parking lots will increase to $100 monthly.

City staff will present the non-tax supported budget to city council on Oct. 30. Delegations will be heard that night and council deliberation and approval will be Nov. 13.

The proposed budget can be read on the city’s website.

Let's talk non-tax supported budget! Learn about the services you pay for through rates and fees like stormwater management, water and wastewater. See what's in the budget at https://t.co/NKpjn11Gop and watch the Council meeting live at https://t.co/udXJEg1ugu. #GuelphBudget pic.twitter.com/K943W2KTof — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) October 17, 2019

Story continues below advertisement