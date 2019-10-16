City of Guelph testing out temporary bus-only lane on Gordon Street

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says they will be testing out a temporary bus-only lane on a stretch of Gordon Street for five days this month.

The northbound lanes between Kortright Road and South Ring Road will be transformed into a “transit priority corridor” between Oct. 19-23.

The bus-only lane will replace the right-hand curb lane on the northbound side of the street, but drivers will still be able to use the left-hand lane. The bike lane will still be accessible to cyclists.

The city noted that emergency vehicles responding to calls will continue to travel in the left-hand lane with the rest of traffic as well.

“In the event that an emergency vehicle approaches from behind, motorists will be asked to move to the right and may temporarily enter the bus-only lane until the emergency vehicle has passed,” the city said in a post on their website.

A stretch of Gordon Street in Guelph will be temporarily transformed into a transit priority corridor. Supplied

To make the bus-only lane more noticeable, the city will be installing traffic barrels.

There will be signs and a gap in the barrels to indicate where drivers and cyclists accessing businesses and side streets should merge out of the bus-only lane.

The temporary project is part of the city’s research for its Transportation Master Plan to be presented to city council in summer 2020.

It comes after the city tested out protected bike lanes on Woolwich Street earlier this year.

Just with that project, commuters are once again being asked to share their feedback about the bus-only lane through the city’s website.

