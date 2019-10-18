Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

14-year-old girl from Vaughan missing, last seen in Toronto: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 9:58 am
Updated October 18, 2019 10:01 am
Police are looking for this 14-year-old girl.
Police are looking for this 14-year-old girl. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say 14-year-old Skyler Wexler has been missing since Thursday at noon and that she was last seen in the Toronto area.

Police said Wexler, who is a resident of Vaughan, was seen leaving school in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at around noon.

Investigators said they believe she may have been seen near St. George Subway Station later that day at around 4 p.m meeting a friend.

Wexler is described as being five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with long red hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket with a fur trim, torn jeans and checkered Vans shoes.

Police said they are concerned for Wexler’s well-being as she “requires medication that she does not have with her.”

Police told Global News Wexler was a child actress on the Canadian TV show Orphan Black.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or who sees Wexler is asked to call police at 1-899-8765426 ext. 7441.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
York Regional PoliceMissing GirlOrphan Blackst. george stationMissing Girl Torontochild acressmissing girl york regionOrphan Black actressSkyler Wexler
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.