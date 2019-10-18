14-year-old girl from Vaughan missing, last seen in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say 14-year-old Skyler Wexler has been missing since Thursday at noon and that she was last seen in the Toronto area.

Police said Wexler, who is a resident of Vaughan, was seen leaving school in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at around noon.

Investigators said they believe she may have been seen near St. George Subway Station later that day at around 4 p.m meeting a friend.

Wexler is described as being five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with long red hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket with a fur trim, torn jeans and checkered Vans shoes.

Police said they are concerned for Wexler’s well-being as she “requires medication that she does not have with her.”

Police told Global News Wexler was a child actress on the Canadian TV show Orphan Black.

Anyone with information or who sees Wexler is asked to call police at 1-899-8765426 ext. 7441.

MISSING VULNERABLE YOUTH – We need your help to locate 14yr-old Skyler WEXLER, last seen noon yesterday leaving school in the area of Yonge/Sheppard, Toronto. She may have been near St. George @TTCnotices station around 4pm. Call 866-876-5423 x7441 w/tips. https://t.co/MnfpcIW61t pic.twitter.com/xH82mU8ieF — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 18, 2019