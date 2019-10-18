Young missing woman last seen at the University of Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing Winnipeg woman who was last seen in the south end of the city.

21 year-old Taylor Pryor was last seen on Thursday afternoon, in the University of Manitoba area.

READ MORE: Foul play suspected in search for missing Winnipeg woman Miranda Belle

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches, with a medium build and long curly brown hair an hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, socks and sandals and glasses.

Officers say they are concerned for Pryor’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

Story continues below advertisement