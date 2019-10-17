Winnipeg Jets call up Nelson Nogier for ailing blueline

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets made a roster move ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders.

The Jets recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose. In all likelihood, Nogier is only serving as an insurance policy, as it’s not expected he’ll dress later on Thursday.

The Jets were down to just six healthy blueliners after Anthony Bitetto was forced to leave Tuesday’s game in the second period with an injury. Nathan Beaulieu has yet to appear in a game this season after he was hurt in the pre-season, and Dustin Byfuglien is still thought to be contemplating his hockey future.

Nogier, 23, had one assist in four game with the Moose this season. He played one game for the Jets last season, and appeared in 10 contests back in the 2016-17 season, but has yet to record an NHL point.

The Jets host the Isles on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.

