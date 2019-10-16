Sellouts, win streak over Coyotes both end for Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

There were a couple of significant aspects to the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday Night at Bell MTS Place.

The victory was the first ever in 11 regular-season visits to Winnipeg for the Coyotes, who were 0-8-2 in 10 previous trips to their former home.

An announced crowd of 14,764 also signaled the end to an impressive streak of 332 consecutive sellouts in downtown Winnipeg since the NHL returned for the start of the 2011-12 season.

An interview request with True North Sports + Entertainment was declined but TNSE Vice President of Communications and Community engagement Rob Wozny said sent out this statement:

“As Winnipeg continues to clean up from one of the worst storms in our city’s history, we’re also feeling some impact as fans have other priorities this week. Additionally, we’ve had a heavy event schedule including two recent sold-out Elton John concerts, two sold-out Jets games and two Moose games. As a result, we’re anticipating some softer crowds for both the Jets and Moose.”

Later this week there will be four games in as many nights at Bell MTS Place. The Jets host the New York Islanders Thursday, followed by a Moose home doubleheader versus Iowa on Friday and Saturday, and then the busy schedule closes with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

There are variables like “holds released by teams” when it comes to the actual number of walk up tickets available for each Jets home game, said Wozny. But he did confirm that there are still “approximately” 4,000 seats on the team’s season ticket wait list.

“We’re one of the few teams in the NHL that has a season seat holder wait list, and we’re grateful to our fans on that list awaiting an opportunity to move into season seats.” Tweet This

The organization will continue to review attendance as “part of our regular course of business. We’re in an enviable position of having a very committed fan base,” said Wozny.

