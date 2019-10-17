City of Barrie wins grand prize for national pumpkin-growing contest

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie has been awarded the grand prize for the Compost Council of Canada’s 18th annual pumpkin-growing contest.

According to the city, Barrie’s winning entry weighed 293.5 pounds.

“I’m so proud of our team and the city for receiving this national award,” Sandra Brunet, Barrie’s environmental operations manager, said in a statement.

“Leaf and yard waste from Barrie residents allowed us to create the rich compost that created an ideal growing environment for the pumpkins.”

According to Lee Roberts, an environmental officer with the city, Barrie has been entering the contest since 2010, and this is the first year it’s won the grand prize.

“The seeds were provided by the Compost Council of Canada, and we planted the seeds in our greenhouse operations centre on Ferndale around Easter,” Roberts told Global News.

“Once the risk of frost was removed, around the last week of May, we planted it actually out in our compost patch.”

Roberts said the city cut the pumpkin off the line on Oct. 4, the day it was weighed.

The city will be awarded its prize at an upcoming workshop and will receive $500 to put toward a horticultural initiative for the municipality.

“We participate because we’re trying to promote the use of leaf and yard waste to make sure people know that their leaf and yard waste can produce really good nutrient compost for their garden,” Roberts said.

Compost is generated from Barrie’s leaf and yard waste collection program and is processed according to Ontario’s compost quality guidelines.

Compost is currently available for sale at Barrie’s landfill on a first come, first serve basis.

The city is reminding residents purchasing compost to bring a shovel and containers, and to wear appropriate footwear.

