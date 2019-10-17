Menu

Economy

BHP sets 2021 timeline for Jansen, Sask. potash mine investment decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 2:32 pm
The Jansen mine project won’t be brought to BHP’s board for approval in the 2018 calendar year.
BHP says its board of directors will decide the fate of the Jansen potash mine project in 2021. BHP / Supplied

Australian mining giant BHP Group Ltd. says it hopes to make a final investment decision on a massive potash project in Saskatchewan in early 2021.

In its latest quarterly report, the company said its board of directors will be asked to decide the fate of the long-delayed Jansen project about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon in February 2021.

Prices for potash, a light coloured mineral used as a crop fertilizer, have plunged due to a global oversupply, leading to layoffs and mine production interruptions in Canada.

Last month, Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd. announced eight-week inventory shutdowns at three of its potash mines in Saskatchewan, potentially affecting up to 700 workers.

BHP said it has approved spending $190 million on engineering and $264 million to further de-risk the Jansen project in advance of its decision.

It has invested about $3.5 billion on the first phase of the project, including sinking two shafts, and said it is about 84 per cent complete.

Hundreds of Sask. potash mine workers prepare for layoffs
Hundreds of Sask. potash mine workers prepare for layoffs
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
MiningPotashSask MiningBHPJansen Potash MineJansen MineJansen Mine ProjectBHP Group
