Kate Middleton, Prince William’s plane diverted during electrical storm in Pakistan

Send this page to someone via email

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s plane was forced to emergency land after hitting a lightning storm during their Pakistan tour.

The royal couple were on their way to Islamabad on their jet, the RAF Voyager, which was also carrying members of media.

Royal reporter Simon Perry tweeted about the experience.

“Phew. Landed! But in Lahore. A terrifying electrical storm hit as we tried to land at Islamabad,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte joins Prince George, Kate Middleton and Prince William for first day of school

“Lightning seemed to be crashing around the right wing. Despite the best efforts of the pilot of William and Kate’s RAF Voyager plane we couldn’t couldn’t land there.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Press Association reporter Emma Louise Bowden, the pilot attempted to land twice but was forced to turn back to Lahore.

Bowden shared a dark video of the plane reportedly carrying the duke and duchess.

Those big flashes are the RAF Voyager, carrying William, Kate and travelling media, going through lighting – two aborted landings at Islamabad due to the storm and we’re back in Lahore @PA pic.twitter.com/6q45Em3E53 — Emma Louise Bowden (@emmabowds) October 17, 2019

Emily Andrews, royal reporter for The Sun, said that William checked in on media after, joking that the bad flying was because he was behind the steering wheel, Vanity Fair reports.

The parents of three are on Day 4 of their royal tour of Pakistan.

Their day was jam-packed with engagements reminiscent of the late Princess Diana’s visit in the 1990s.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Prince Harry gets choked up remembering early days of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the Badshahi Mosque before heading to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

There, the duchess had a tea party on one little girl’s bed and they celebrated another child’s birthday by singing Happy Birthday.

Before their airplane scare, they even played a game of cricket.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca