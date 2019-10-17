Menu

Canada

Bloc Québécois leader calls on feds to let exiled Catalan leader enter Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 1:33 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 1:38 pm
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to the media while campaigning, Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says there is no good reason exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont hasn’t been able to enter Canada.

Blanchet reacted to news today that Puigdemont’s Quebec lawyer wrote to the federal government this week, giving it until Friday to render a decision on the exiled leader’s request to visit Canada.

READ MORE: Catalan leader heads to court after Canada refuses him entry for speaking visit

The former Catalan president, who fled Spain in 2017 to avoid prosecution after his regional government held an unauthorized referendum on independence, has been trying for months to get a permit to visit Canada.

Puigdemont’s renewed request to visit Quebec independence activists comes as violence has erupted in Spain over a court decision this week to convict 12 former Catalan politicians and activists for their roles in the 2017 secession movement.

Story continues below advertisement
Thousands protest against Spain’s supreme court for sentencing Catalan separatist leaders
Thousands protest against Spain’s supreme court for sentencing Catalan separatist leaders

Blanchet says Canada has shied away like a mouse when it comes to defending the rights of Catalan separatists.

READ MORE: Catalan protesters burn cars, clash with Spanish police in third day of unrest

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau have issues cautious responses to the Spanish violence, with both of them saying the events are an internal Spanish problem.

⁠—With files from The Associated Press

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauAndrew Scheercanada electioncanada election 2019Federal GovernmentSpainBloc QuebecoisYves-Francois BlanchetCarles PuigdemontCarles Puigdemont exiledCatalan separatist leadersexiled Catalan separatist leaderPuigdemont trying to enter Canada
