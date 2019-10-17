N.B. RCMP seek hit-and-run driver on Micmac Road

The Neguac RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a collision with a pedestrian on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, police said they were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Micmac Road.
The man driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
READ MORE: Kingston police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in hospital
The suspect is described as being approximately 6’2″ tall and weighing about 235 pounds.
The vehicle is a 2006, green Hyundai Elantra with New Brunswick licence plate number GNP 659.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information about the driver is asked to contact the Neguac RCMP.
COMMENTS