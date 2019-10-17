Menu

Crime

N.B. RCMP seek hit-and-run driver on Micmac Road

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:59 pm
.
. Global News File

The Neguac RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a collision with a pedestrian on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, police said they were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Micmac Road.

The man driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6’2″ tall and weighing about 235 pounds.

The vehicle is a 2006, green Hyundai Elantra with New Brunswick licence plate number GNP 659.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information about the driver is asked to contact the Neguac RCMP.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
