Kingston police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in hospital

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 12:41 pm
Kingston Police closed a section of Highway 2, east of CFB Kingston after a hit and run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Friday morning.
Kingston Police closed a section of Highway 2, east of CFB Kingston after a hit and run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Friday morning. Global News

Kingston police are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run on Highway 2 left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police say it happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday near Channelview Road.

A cargo van, believed to be a GMC or Chevrolet, was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when it struck a pedestrian, then failed to remain at the scene to help the person that was struck, police say. The vehicle was last seen travelling east on Highway 2.

Police say the suspect van sustained damage to its front end.

The pedestrian was taken to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac paramedics with serious injuries. Police did not provide any further detail on the nature of the injuries.

Police ask any motorists that may have been in the area and who have dash cam video recorders to check their footage for possible sightings of the suspect vehicle.

This could include anyone who was driving in the area of Highway 2, Middle Road, Joyceville Road, and Howe Island Ferry Road.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Jason Alblas at 613-549-4660 ext. 6267 or via email at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca.

