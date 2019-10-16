QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Dmitry Zavgorodniy’s hat trick powered the Rimouski Oceanic to a decisive 9-2 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Wednesday.

The Russian right-winger put away the game winner 8:19 into the second period.

Cederic Pare added two goals for the Oceanic (7-2-2), while Zachary Bolduc, Nathan Ouellet, Jeffrey Durocher and Alexis Lafreniere also scored in the victory.

Julien Letourneau and Nathan Legare scored for the Drakkar (3-6-2).

Colten Ellis tallied 31 saves for Rimouski. Antoine Lyonnais stopped five-of-eight shots before he was replaced in the first period by Dakota Lund-Cornish, who had 22 stops.

EAGLES 3 ISLANDERS 2 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ivan Ivan scored 1:16 into overtime, giving his Cape Breton Eagles a 3-2 win over the Charlottetown Islanders. Nathan Larose and Shaun Miller also had goals for the Eagles (8-3-0). Nikita Alexandrov tallied both points for the Islanders (7-1-3).

—

TIGRES 6 OLYMPIQUES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Two goals from Egor Serdyuk helped the Victoriaville Tigres (3-7-2) to a dominant 6-1 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques (1-8-2).

—

VOLTIGEURS 5 SAGUENEENS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs (7-4-0) extended their win streak to six games, beating the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-2. Samuel Houde and Christophe Farmer scored for the Sagueneens (6-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.