Where and when can you set off Halloween fireworks in Metro Vancouver in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Early next month, the City of Vancouver will vote on whether or not to ban the sale of Halloween fireworks in the city.

But for the time being, it’s one of the few municipalities in Metro Vancouver where it is legal to buy and use consumer fireworks for a few days a year.

READ MORE: Vancouver council to debate ban on sale of Halloween fireworks

Many Metro Vancouver cities have a blanket ban on family fireworks, while some allow their use under special conditions and with the possession of a permit.

Here is a look at the rules in your community, as Halloween approaches.

Click the map below to see whether you can buy or use fireworks in your municipality, and more details about bylaws:



Red icons are a family fireworks ban; yellow allow their use, but not their sale; and green allow both the purchase and use of family fireworks.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from Oct. 25-31

Users must be 19 years of age or older and have a permit

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the owner’s written permission

Firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles are banned

Fireworks must be purchased from a licensed retailer

Permits are free

Breaking the rules can result in a $500 fine

See the full regulations here.

Port Moody

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31 only.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from October 24-30

Users must be at least 18 years old

Family fireworks displays must be registered with the city

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the owner’s permission unless part of a controlled display, with special permission obtained from the fire chief

Fines for violations can reach $10,000

See the full regulations here.

West Vancouver

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 26 and Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from Oct. 25-31

Users must be 18 years of age or older and have a permit

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the owner’s permission

Fireworks are illegal to use on any highway, street, park, playground, school grounds or any other public place within the District of West Vancouver

Roman candles, rockets, or noisemakers must make up 30 per cent or less of fireworks family packs

Fireworks permits are $5

Permits will not be sold on Oct. 27 or Oct. 28

Fines begin at $500 per offence and can reach $2,000 for misuse of fireworks. Maximum penalties reach $10,000 and six months in jail

Story continues below advertisement

See the full regulations here.

District of North Vancouver

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31

Users must be 19 years of age or older and have a permit

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the owner’s permission

Reminder: Fireworks are banned in the City of North Vancouver

Fireworks permits are $5

Fines for violating regulations begin at $200 and can climb to a maximum of $10,000

See the full bylaw here and find permit information here.

Burnaby

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31.

The sale of fireworks is banned in Burnaby

Fireworks users must be at least 19 years old

Fireworks may be set off on private property with the consent of the owner

Fireworks may be set off on public property with a permit issued by the fire chief

Burnaby requires separate permits for “low hazard” (firework showers, pinwheels, Roman candles) and “high hazard” fireworks (rockets, bombshells, large wheels, waterfalls)

Low and high hazard fireworks permits are $100

See the full regulations here.

New Westminster

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale of fireworks is banned in New Westminster

Fireworks may be possessed from 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 28 until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Users must be 18 years of age or older

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the consent of the owner

Fireworks may be set off on public property with written permission from the director of fire rescue services

Only low hazard fireworks (firework showers, pinwheels) are permitted. Roman candles are banned

High hazard fireworks are banned without a separate, special permit and a valid fireworks supervisor card

Fines for violations begin at $200

See the regulations here and the full bylaw here.

Port Coquitlam

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31 until 11 p.m.

The sale of fireworks is banned in Port Coquitlam

Anyone possessing or using fireworks must be 18 years or older and have a permit

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the consent of the occupants, unless part of a controlled display with special permission obtained from the fire chief

Firecrackers, bottle rockets, screechers and Roman candles are banned

Fireworks event permits cost $30

Permits are available at city hall Monday-Friday until 3 p.m. on Oct. 31

Fines for violations begin at $750

See the full regulations here.

Coquitlam

The sale of fireworks in banned in Coquitlam

Setting off fireworks requires a permit from the fire chief

Permit holders must be at least 19 years old

Permits must state the date, time, and duration of the fireworks display, along with name and address of the property owner and person supervising the fireworks

Low hazard fireworks displays must occur within a 30-metre by 30-metre aerial space and 20-metre by 20-metre ground area, prohibiting most residential lots

High hazard fireworks displays require submission of site plan with a layout, and supervisors must have a fireworks identification card from the federal chief inspector of explosives

Low hazard fireworks permits are $50, high hazard permits are $100

Story continues below advertisement

See the full regulations here.

Firework bans

Many Metro Vancouver municipalities have banned both the sale and the use of consumer family fireworks over safety concerns.

These cities allow organized public fireworks displays, but most require special permits which require the holder to have Natural Resources Canada Fireworks Supervisor certificate, along with varying levels of liability insurance.

Lower Mainland municipalities with family fireworks bans: