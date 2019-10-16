Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Calgary cancer patient cycles during chemo treatments in hopes of inspiring others

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 8:40 pm
Calgary cancer patient cycles during chemo treatments in hopes of inspiring others
WATCH: A Calgary man is sharing his cancer journey in hopes of inspiring others. The father of two is an elite athlete but his message isn't about fitness. As Jill Croteau reports, it's about being who you are before, during and after the diagnosis.

Calgarian Sanjay Sachdev is an elite athlete and was at the top of his physical game when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of testicular cancer.

He had placed as the first Canadian at a 50-kilometre marathon in 2018. Weeks later, he received the life-altering news.

Sanjay training at Versa Movement Collective.
Sanjay training at Versa Movement Collective. Jill Croteau/Global News

“I was coming off the best race I’d had and then all of a sudden, people are saying, ‘You’re sick,'” Sachdev said.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you feel like it’s out of your hands with something inside you that can potentially kill you, it’s pretty hard to wrap your head around.”

Tweet This
Sanjay with a trainer at Versa Movement Collective.
Sanjay with a trainer at Versa Movement Collective. Jill Croteau/Global News

The 37-year-old father of two refused to let cancer define him. He’s participated in Ironmans, triathlons and ultra-marathons.

“Every day, I made sure I looked in the mirror and I would say, ‘You’re a dad, you’re a husband, you’re an athlete and you have cancer,'” Sachdev said.

“I was never going to be a cancer patient first before I was any of the things I had to be.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

A competitor for most of his life, Sachdev wanted to embrace all parts of himself, particularly the fitness part. While the powerful chemicals were running through his body during several rounds of chemotherapy, he brought in his racing bike and cycled throughout his treatments.

“It was almost my safety blanket in there and it allowed me to feel parts of me at a time when I would have lost a lot of myself,” Sachdev said.

He desperately held on to those familiar sides of himself but through the process, he discovered something new.

“I may not be fast again, but my hurt locker is really deep for when I get to race again.

Tweet This

“Strength isn’t lifting weights or running fast; strength is the will you know cannot be defeated. Once you start developing that, you’re going to win every day.”

Sanjay racing in Romania.
Sanjay racing in Romania. Courtesy: Sanjay Sachdev

Sachdev recently returned from Romania where he ran for Team Canada, placing 39th in the world. He’s in remission and is approaching his first year of being cancer-free.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CancerTeam CanadaCyclingRunningtesticular cancerUltra-MarathonChemoRemissionTom BakerCalgary cancerchemo cycling Calgarysanjay sachdevchemo cyclingcancer chemo cycling Calgarytesticular cancer Calgarycancer chemo cyclingelite runner
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.