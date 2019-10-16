Advocates afraid delayed opening of new Moncton shelter will leave people out in the cold

Send this page to someone via email

Moncton’s Ensemble Services is concerned that its clients suffering from addiction won’t have a place to take shelter this winter.

“It’s a real concern for people who are using that there is no place for them to go where they will be welcomed,” said Ensemble Services’ executive director Debby Warren.

House of Nazareth was granted almost half a million dollars from provincial and federal governments in May to open a shelter in Moncton which was originally scheduled to begin operations on Aug. 1, 2019.

READ MORE: Harvest House shelter receives provincial funding for beds in wake of new shelter opening delays

But two and a half months later, the “damp” shelter — meaning people can be high or under the influence — has yet to open its doors due to numerous unexpected construction delays.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point, Jean Dubé, executive director of House of Nazareth, told Global News that they were using volunteers to rough out the construction as a means of cutting costs.

They have since hired a construction manager and an architectural firm to produce professional construction plans but there’s still no indication when it will open.

1:48 Eviction of people in Moncton’s tent city pushed ahead Eviction of people in Moncton’s tent city pushed ahead

Warren was busy collecting socks this week ahead of what is expected to be a long winter for her clients, many of whom use its clean needle distribution program.

She said that 900 of her clients live with addictions and many struggle to keep a roof over their heads.

“Folks that access our services are often precariously housed or homeless, living in poverty, and we just try to bring some kind of relief from the cold for them,” said Warren.

She says she’s afraid that the delayed opening of Moncton’s new homeless shelter is going to leave her clients out in the cold.

“Existing services don’t have the capacity to provide that type of housing or shelter accommodations,” said Warren

READ MORE: Tent city putting ‘big pressure’ on new Moncton homeless shelter, director says

A representative from the City of Moncton told Global News that the House of Nazareth submitted a request for a building permit at the end of last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Its building plans have been submitted and the permit has been paid for and the provincial fire marshall must approve the plans before a permit can be issued.

Dube told Global News he will not be providing any further updates until he has a firm date of when the shelter will open.

The lack of information has been a source of frustration for Cal Maskery, founder and executive director of the Harvest House Shelter, who is trying to plan out his facility’s winter accommodations.

READ MORE: Looming closure of Out of the Cold shelter sparks calls for a ‘wet’ shelter in Moncton

He said his dry shelter received emergency funding from the province to hire more staff so they could open extra beds on the main floor until the House of Nazareth opens its new facility.

“Depending on the combination of men and women who come in, we have had overflow already,” said Maskery.

With the absence of a damp shelter in Moncton, Warren is trying to remain optimistic.

She hopes that the new damp shelter will open by the end of December before the worst of winter hits.