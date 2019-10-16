Menu

Canada

More than 8,000 without power in Collingwood area: Epcor

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:24 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 2:32 pm
EPCOR says the unscheduled power outage should end within the hour.
More than 8,000 customers are experiencing an unscheduled power outage in and around Collingwood, according to Epcor.

According to a tweet, Epcor and Hydro One staff are investigating the cause of the outage.

Several schools are without power, including Pine River Elementary School, Collingwood Collegiate Institute and Admiral Collingwood Elementary School.

“Epcor Ontario crews are just responding to an outage in Collingwood,” said Megan Thornburn, Epcor’s external communications officer. “They’re working on a restoration process. They’ll have power restored as soon as possible.”

The estimated time for power to be up and running is within the hour, according to Thornburn.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Power OutageHydro OnecollingwoodepcorTown Of CollingwoodPower CutCollingwood power cutEPCOR power cutEPCOR power outageCollingwood power outageCollingwood schools power outagePower out in Collingwood
