More than 8,000 without power in Collingwood area: Epcor

More than 8,000 customers are experiencing an unscheduled power outage in and around Collingwood, according to Epcor.

According to a tweet, Epcor and Hydro One staff are investigating the cause of the outage.

8214 Customers in the Town of Collingwood and surround area are currently experiencing a unscheduled power outage. @Epcor staff along with @hydroone staff are investigating the outage cause and will have the power restored As soon as possible. — EPCOR Ontario Electricity (@EPCOROntario) October 16, 2019

Several schools are without power, including Pine River Elementary School, Collingwood Collegiate Institute and Admiral Collingwood Elementary School.

Other SCDSB schools experiencing power outages include Collingwood CI, Admiral Collingwood ES, Mountain View PS and Shanty Bay PS. Power outages may affect phone lines at the schools. Thank you for your patience and understanding. https://t.co/LsBUK7IP39 — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) October 16, 2019

“Epcor Ontario crews are just responding to an outage in Collingwood,” said Megan Thornburn, Epcor’s external communications officer. “They’re working on a restoration process. They’ll have power restored as soon as possible.”

The estimated time for power to be up and running is within the hour, according to Thornburn.

