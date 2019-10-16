Two Winnipeg Ice players to compete for Canada in November

The month of November will be a special one for a trio of Winnipeg Ice players.

Defenceman Carson Lambos and Center Matthew Savoie have been selected among 66 players to suit up for three Canadian entries in the World Under 17 Challenge which begins Nov. 2 in Swift Current and Medicine Hat.

Winnipeg Ice Forward Matt Savoie. Supplied Photo

The week-long tournament will include teams from the United States, Russia, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. Besides Lambos, there are two other Winnipeg-born players who will be competing in the event. Prince George Cougars Goalie Tyler Brennan and Seattle Thunderbirds Forward Connor Roulette.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg Ice Captain Peyton Krebs has been selected to play for Team WHL in the 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia series on Nov. 13-14 in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, respectively.

Krebs has yet to play this season as he continues to rehab from a torn achilles suffered during a training session in the spring. Luka Burzan of the Brandon Wheat Kings has also been selected to play in that two game series along with Winnipeggers Joel Hofer (G) of the Portland Winterhawks and Jet Woo (D) of the Calgary Hitmen.

A third Manitoba product on the team will be Brandon born defenceman Calen Addision of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.