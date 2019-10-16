Menu

Crime

60-year-old man charged with impaired driving in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 1:23 pm
On Saturday at around 8 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement saw a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road at a low speed, police say.
On Saturday at around 8 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement saw a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road at a low speed, police say.

A 60-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Innisfil on Saturday evening, South Simcoe police say.

At around 8 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement saw a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road at a low speed, police say.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver was arrested following a roadside screening device test, police add.

According to officers, the man was then taken to the police station, where breath tests registered well over the legal alcohol limit.

The Innisfil man was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, police say.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Officers say the accused was released with a future court date.

