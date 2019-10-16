Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Singh courts Quebec voters on shared values, says they see past his appearance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 11:38 am
Federal Election: Singh invokes Jack Layton’s legacy in Quebec
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a campaign stop in Quebec on Wednesday, where he reflected upon the historical significance of former NDP Leader Jack Layton's legacy in Quebec.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has seen a more welcoming attitude from Quebec voters towards him as the campaign has rolled along.

He says there is a spirit of openness that can be ignored in Quebec because of the focus on the province’s contentious secularism law, known as Bill 21.

Federal Election: Singh says NDP have unique plan for Quebec
Federal Election: Singh says NDP have unique plan for Quebec

That bill bans many public servants from wearing religious symbols or garments at work, and would cover Singh if he ever wanted to work in the province as a teacher, for instance, because he wears a turban and a kirpan as symbols of his Sikh faith.

The bill is popular in Quebec, and raised questions about its influence on how Quebec voters would see Singh, particularly after a man in Montreal suggested the NDP leader get rid of the turban to look more Canadian.

Story continues below advertisement
Man tells Singh to “cut your turban off” and look more “like a Canadian”
Man tells Singh to “cut your turban off” and look more “like a Canadian”

Singh says Quebecers see past his appearance as he has talked more about his values and how they align with voters in the province.

The NDP leader is spending today trying to woo as many of those voters as possible ahead of election day by spending time in the area where former party leader Jack Layton was raised.

Federal Election: Singh promises no pipelines in Quebec
Federal Election: Singh promises no pipelines in Quebec
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaBill 21religious symbolsJack LaytonNDP leaderSecularism LawQuebec Voters
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.