3rd person sentenced in Patrick Dong’s death outside of Saskatoon

Sentencing has been handed down to a third person involved in the death of Patrick Dong three years ago.

Terry Quewezance was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison for his role in Dong’s death.

Quewezance was originally charged with first-degree murder, but instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Dong was found dead on a gravel road on the outskirts of Saskatoon in October 2016.

He had been driven out of the city by a group of people high on meth who accused him of stealing, court heard.

Dong was beaten with a crowbar and bat before being stabbed six times.

Leya Paul was sentenced in June to nine years in prison after she was found guilty of manslaughter.

She was 17 at the time, but requested an adult sentence.

Paul was also found guilty of unlawful confinement and given a two-year concurrent sentence.

Claude Gauthier previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2018.

He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence.

