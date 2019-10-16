Menu

Crime

3rd person sentenced in Patrick Dong’s death outside of Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 12:34 pm
Terry Quewezance was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Patrick Dong (pictured).
Terry Quewezance was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Patrick Dong (pictured). File / Global News

Sentencing has been handed down to a third person involved in the death of Patrick Dong three years ago.

Terry Quewezance was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison for his role in Dong’s death.

Quewezance was originally charged with first-degree murder, but instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

READ MORE: Saskatoon young offender who killed Patrick Dong asks for adult sentence

Dong was found dead on a gravel road on the outskirts of Saskatoon in October 2016.

He had been driven out of the city by a group of people high on meth who accused him of stealing, court heard.

Dong was beaten with a crowbar and bat before being stabbed six times.

Story continues below advertisement

Leya Paul was sentenced in June to nine years in prison after she was found guilty of manslaughter.

READ MORE: Woman found guilty of manslaughter in 2016 stabbing of Patrick Dong

She was 17 at the time, but requested an adult sentence.

Paul was also found guilty of unlawful confinement and given a two-year concurrent sentence.

Claude Gauthier previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2018.

He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence.

‘Epitome of senseless violence’: Leya Paul gets 9-year adult sentence
'Epitome of senseless violence': Leya Paul gets 9-year adult sentence
