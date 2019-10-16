Menu

Crime

1 dead after collision involving motorcycle, car in West Lincoln: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 1:00 pm
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a crash in West Lincoln that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a crash in West Lincoln that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say a person is dead after an early morning crash on Wednesday involving a car and a motorcycle in West Lincoln.

Police say they got a call reporting the collision around 6 a.m. from an area around Victoria Avenue and Sixteen Road near Net Camping Resort.

READ MORE: Hamilton motorcycle rider suffers life-threatening injuries in West Lincoln crash

Collision investigators have not yet determined the nature of the crash, nor have they released any information about the victim, however they confirmed the person died at the scene.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111.

Further details are expected later on Wednesday.

The crash comes just days after a 26-year-old Hamilton man was rushed to hospital following a collision in West Lincoln between the motorcycle he was riding and a car.

Niagara Regional Police say that crash happened at the intersection of Silver Street and Krick Road at around 7:27 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Motorcycle rider ‘lost control’ in Barton Street crash, Hamilton police say

Collision investigators say a 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 50-year-old man from Pelham was travelling eastbound on Silver Street when it collided with a Yamaha off-road motorcycle going northbound on Krick Road.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. The rider was reportedly airlifted to an out-of-town hospital.

