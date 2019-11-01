Bob Layton: Edmonton e-scooters burned and drowned

Send this page to someone via email

Now that e-scooter operators in Edmonton have warehoused their products for the winter, the vehicles are being assessed to see how they’ve done.

You’ve heard on Global News about how someone in Edmonton has been torching e-scooters. Several dozen have been badly burned.

In Chicago, they’re finding e-scooters tossed in the river.

Why do people do that?

I don’t know if this has anything to do with it, but the U.S. Center for Disease Control surveyed hospitals across the country for rider injuries and found fractures, organ damage, and evidence that suggested traumatic brain injuries. Very few riders wore a helmet.

And get this, one-third were injured while riding on the sidewalk.

We don’t have to worry about that here, because in Edmonton they are not allowed to ride on the sidewalk. (Yes, that lump in my cheek is my tongue).

Although the government of Ontario has introduced a pilot project to allow e-scooters on all roads that allow bikes, the City of Toronto is moving in the opposite direction and banning them on city property.

Because of all the accidents in Paris, France, they are now forbidden from riding on sidewalks.

Okay. I’ve seen them riding on sidewalks in Edmonton, just like some of you have, but I’m sure the mayor will do something about that.

He will, won’t he?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.