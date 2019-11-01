Menu

Commentary

Bob Layton: Edmonton e-scooters burned and drowned

By Bob Layton 630CHED
Posted November 1, 2019 12:00 pm
A photo of a burned Bird e-scooter console.
A photo of a burned Bird e-scooter console. Courtesy/Bird Canada

Now that e-scooter operators in Edmonton have warehoused their products for the winter, the vehicles are being assessed to see how they’ve done.

You’ve heard on Global News about how someone in Edmonton has been torching e-scooters. Several dozen have been badly burned.

READ MORE: Edmonton e-scooters set on fire, companies say they’ve never seen anything like it

In Chicago, they’re finding e-scooters tossed in the river.

Why do people do that?

I don’t know if this has anything to do with it, but the U.S. Center for Disease Control surveyed hospitals across the country for rider injuries and found fractures, organ damage, and evidence that suggested traumatic brain injuries. Very few riders wore a helmet.

And get this, one-third were injured while riding on the sidewalk.

We don’t have to worry about that here, because in Edmonton they are not allowed to ride on the sidewalk. (Yes, that lump in my cheek is my tongue).

Although the government of Ontario has introduced a pilot project to allow e-scooters on all roads that allow bikes, the City of Toronto is moving in the opposite direction and banning them on city property.

READ MORE: Company behind Toronto e-scooter pilot blindsided by recommendation to ban scooters on city property

Because of all the accidents in Paris, France, they are now forbidden from riding on sidewalks.

Okay. I’ve seen them riding on sidewalks in Edmonton, just like some of you have, but I’m sure the mayor will do something about that.

He will, won’t he?

READ MORE: Edmonton mayor not impressed with e-scooter use — ‘It’s not going well’

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
