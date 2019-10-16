Menu

Traffic

1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest: OPP

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 16, 2019 10:26 am
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Wellington County OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Mount Forest on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 16 and Highway 89 just before midnight.

READ MORE: Guelph police looking for key witness in fatal downtown crash

OPP said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The identity of the driver has not been provided. Police also did not comment on any possible factors into the crash.

Highway 89 was closed between Southgate Sideroad 13 and Southgate Sideroad for several hours for the investigation.

READ MORE: Kitchener R.I.D.E. check catches kids under 10 riding without seatbelts

Mount Forest is approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Guelph on Highway 6.

Any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

