1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Mount Forest on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 16 and Highway 89 just before midnight.

READ MORE: Guelph police looking for key witness in fatal downtown crash

OPP said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The intersection of Highway 89 and Wellington 16 east of Mount Forest is closed as OPP investigate a single-vehicle crash. The lone occupant of the vehicle is confirmed deceased. ^dr pic.twitter.com/kU9jqeAhqs — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 16, 2019

The identity of the driver has not been provided. Police also did not comment on any possible factors into the crash.

Highway 89 was closed between Southgate Sideroad 13 and Southgate Sideroad for several hours for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kitchener R.I.D.E. check catches kids under 10 riding without seatbelts

Mount Forest is approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Guelph on Highway 6.

Any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

0:36 Driver charged with careless driving after vehicle rolled into ditch on Highway 401: OPP Driver charged with careless driving after vehicle rolled into ditch on Highway 401: OPP