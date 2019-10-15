Guelph police looking for key witness in fatal downtown crash

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are trying to get a hold of at least one witness to a fatal collision in the city’s downtown core on Sept. 3.

A 55-year-old man was hit by a van at the intersection of Macdonell and Wellington streets at around 6:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man, 55, seriously injured after being struck by van in downtown Guelph

Police announced last week that the victim died in hospital from his injuries. The driver of the van, a 61-year-old man, remained on scene and was not injured.

In a news release on Monday, police said the investigation has revealed there may be at least one witness to the collision.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing and it’s not known if any charges will be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after downtown Guelph collision in September, police say

They are asking for that person or anyone with information to call investigators at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

4:09 Safety reminders for school zones Safety reminders for school zones