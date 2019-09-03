Man, 55, seriously injured after being struck by van in downtown Guelph

Guelph police say a 55-year-old man suffered very serious injuries after he was struck by a van in the city’s downtown on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Macdonell and Wellington streets at around 6:30 a.m.

Police said a van, driven by a 61-year-old man, was eastbound on Wellington Street and reportedly struck the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Hamilton for treatment.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police did not comment on any possible charges and said the investigation is still ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

While the cause of the crash has not been determined, police have been urging drivers to slow down and be aware of more pedestrians crossing intersections now that the summer has come to an end.

